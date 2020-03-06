Services
Katherine H. Lontos Obituary
Katherine H. Lontos

Corpus Christi - Katherine H. Lontos, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and lived there all of her life, where she was a homemaker and loving mother. She was also a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the Delphi Club of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

She is survived by her children, Lillian Lontos Stievo (Chris), Georgia Lontos Butta (Chris), and Dean James Lontos (Stacey); grandchildren, Patricia Stievo Tugwell, Katherine Jane Butta, Charles Michael Butta and three step-grandchildren, Bianca, Jordyn, and Kerry.

A Trisagion service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel- 5921 Yorktown Blvd. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.

In lieu of usual remembrances, memorial donations may be sent to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 502 S. Chaparral, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
