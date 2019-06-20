|
Katherine Helen Bolland
Bishop - Katherine Helen Bolland, age 97, passed away on June 17, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on January 20, 1922 in Bishop, Texas to John Henry and Sophie Elling Bolland.
Katherine's teaching career began in 1948 at St. Paul Bishop on an emergency basis as a substitute teacher and after completing several summers at Concordia Teachers College Seward Nebraska she continued at St. Matthews Lutheran School in Houston, Tx from 1950-1953. In 1953 she entered Concordia teacher's college in Seward Nebraska full time and received her Bachelor of Science in Education. She then taught at Concordia Lutheran School in San Antonio from 1955-1962. In 1962 she accepted a call to Trinity Lutheran School in Wahiawa, Hawaii. In 1966 she went to Zion Lutheran in Dallas, Tx where she taught for 20 years, and was designated teacher Emeritus. Katherine's hobbies included traveling, sewing reading, and cooking.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
Katherine is survived by her brother, Ernest Bolland, nieces and nephews, Nancy McLellan (David), Judy Kunkel (Robert), Douglas Bolland (Sheri), 3 grandnieces, 2 grandnephews, 3 great-grandnieces, and 2 great-grandnephews.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas with a funeral service to begin at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Matthew Ulmer officiating. Interment will follow at Concordia Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 20, 2019