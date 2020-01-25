|
|
Katherine Norma Ethridge
Corpus Christi - Katherine Norma Ethridge passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, in Corpus Christi, TX. Born on March 6, 1923, to Edwin and Lillie Booth of Rantoul IL, Katherine attended Eastern Illinois Teacher's College. She met Floyd Ethridge at the beginning of her freshman year at a band concert where she played the clarinet and he served as the guest conductor for the event. She often told the story of how he pursued her while she was taking business classes and he was stationed at a local military base. They married several months later in March of 1942.
During the following decades, she accompanied Floyd on numerous assignments before he served overseas in World War II and then later in such places as England, California and twice at the Air Force Academy. Later in life, they lived in Claremont, CA, Austin, TX, Salt Lake City, and Colorado Springs before relocating to Corpus Christi to be near family.
In addition to being a homemaker, Katherine volunteered in various locations where they resided—various Officers' Wives' Clubs, the Air Force Academy Hospital, and the Claremont Symphony Orchestra. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd, her siblings, and her youngest daughter Carla Ethridge Warren, She is survived by her remaining four children: Susanne Cannon (Kirby) of Chicago, Jeanne Hunter (Randy) of San Antonio, Tom Ethridge of Big Bear, CA, and Pat Kinner (Don) of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
She and Floyd were residents of Trinity Towers and members of First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1 pm at First United Methodist Chapel on Water Street.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020