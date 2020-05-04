|
|
Kathi Serrano Walrath
Kathi's life is an endeavor founded singularly by love. She acted in love, embracing her community, military family, friends and most importantly family. She lived the greatest Commandment without exclusion. This love is easily recognized and experienced by all.
Kathi was born to Arthur and Cora Andrea Serrano at Fort Belvior, VA as an Army baby; a foreshadowing of her marriage to the Army. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from the University of Texas with a Business Degree in 1993. She was the photographer for every sports team and event her children and everyone else's children participated in. It's hard to find someone locally who isn't in a selfie with or has a picture taken by Kathi.
A tireless volunteer, Kathi participated in a multiplicity of efforts ranging from teaching Kindergarten Sunday School to coordinating efforts to successfully pass the new middle school bond. She didn't just accomplish tasks; service is central to her being and originates from love. Subsequently Kathi was recognized by the Texas Department of Education as a Hero for Children in 2019.
A long-time military spouse, Kathi had a heart for Soldiers. She experienced multiple deployments as a family member and multiple tours as a unit family readiness leader concluding in her service as the Senior Family Readiness Spouse Advisor for the Army's Recruiting Command at Fort Knox, KY. As such, she was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for her lifetime service.
Multiple circles of friends reflect Kathi's loving spirit. She continually welcomed people into her life to include, grudgingly, Aggies. She never missed an opportunity to reach out to and include others. Stories abound of her being the first person someone met in Salado. More often than not, these encounters resulted in meaningful, life-long friendships. These friendships now extend her legacy of love.
Lastly and most importantly, she is the foundation of love for her family; built to sustain life's challenges we all experience. Her husband and children are the focus of her love and the primary motivation to beat cancer a third time. Love for family was singularly the most important thing to her in this life and energized her during periods of significant pain and sickness. Her love continues to provide strength and comfort for us all.
Kathi is survived by her husband Jason and children Jake and Olivia; father Arthur Serrano of Corpus Christi; sisters Cyndi Michelle Escobar of Calallen and Ellen Oliver of Cedar Park and a multiplicity of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear mother, Cora Andrea "CA" Serrano.
In keeping with Kathi's life of loving service, donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to:
Salado Communities and Schools Fund
PO Box 98
Salado, TX 76571 or
Foster Love Bell County
1003 N Main St
Belton, TX 76513
An announcement for a Celebration of Kathi's Life will be made at a future time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020