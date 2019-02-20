|
Kathleen Marie Tuohy
Corpus Christi, TX
Kathleen Marie Tuohy, beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt died on January 28, 2019 of heart disease. Born in Austin on July 30, 1952 and raised in Corpus Christi, she lived the past 36+ years in Austin & Taylor, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise & Wilfred J. Tuohy. She leaves behind a large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Kathy attended Cathedral Parochial School, graduated in 1970 from King High School, and completed para-legal studies at Del Mar College. Family was an ever-present joy in her life. Kathy's many nieces and nephews affectionately called her Aunt Cookie for her wonderful baking & candy-making skills. Annual trips to Schilterbahn and the Texas RenFest created many wonderful memories for all who went with her. Trips to Ireland, Scotland, and Disney World with the family fulfilled long held travel dreams. The highlight of Kathy's trip to Israel and Egypt in 2010 was her baptism in the River Jordan. While not a member of a formal congregation, she read the bible faithfully and meditated daily on her faith. Her grace, humor, and generosity will be sorely missed. She was greatly loved by many people.
Surviving siblings are: Melanie & David Albertson, Corpus Christi; Patricia Tuohy & Gene Cuny, Austin; Michael Tuohy, Austin; Cecilia & Joe Janosek, Corpus Christi; Maureen Tuohy, Austin; Erin Tuohy, Medford Or.; Noreen & Dan Krugel, Grants Pass, Or. Nieces and nephews who will miss her enormously include: Sam West, Melissa Gooden, Bryan Anderson, David Michael Tuohy, Zeke Cuny, Kittrick Cuny, Ryan Janosek, Nicole Janosek, John Janosek, Megan Dommer, Rachael Tuohy, Shawn Ganapoler, Dallas Krugel, Justin Krugel. Kathy was much loved by her 15+ great-grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial service and entombment at Seaside Memorial Park at 11:30 am. on Saturday Feb 23 with family visitation to follow at 318 Cape May. In lieu of of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Meals On Wheels.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019