Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathrine Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathrine L. Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathrine L. Armstrong Obituary
Kathrine L. Armstrong

Corpus Christi - Kathrine L. Armstrong, age 65, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1954 to Sidney and Hortencia Roberson in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Kathrine worked as an EEG and EKG Tech at Bay Area Heart Hospital and Doctors Regional.

She is survived by her husband, Tommie W. Armstrong; two brothers, Charles and Kenneth Roberson; a sister, Hortencia Johnson; and brother- in-laws, Samuel Armstrong Jr. and Jimmy Nelson.

Tommie would like to Thank the staff at Angel Bright for their support and care of his wife, Kathrine.

Services will be private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathrine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -