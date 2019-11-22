|
Kathrine L. Armstrong
Corpus Christi - Kathrine L. Armstrong, age 65, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1954 to Sidney and Hortencia Roberson in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Kathrine worked as an EEG and EKG Tech at Bay Area Heart Hospital and Doctors Regional.
She is survived by her husband, Tommie W. Armstrong; two brothers, Charles and Kenneth Roberson; a sister, Hortencia Johnson; and brother- in-laws, Samuel Armstrong Jr. and Jimmy Nelson.
Tommie would like to Thank the staff at Angel Bright for their support and care of his wife, Kathrine.
Services will be private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019