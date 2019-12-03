|
Kathryne L. Majek
Corpus Christi - Kathryne L. Majek, age 77, passed away December 1, 2019 with her Family by her side.
Kathryne was born in West Virginia on August 2, 1942. At an early age she moved to Corpus Christi, TX where she was raised by her parents Louis and Lawanah Peters. Kathryne attended Mary Carroll High School and then married her love, John M. Majek Jr., for 51 years. Kathryne was employed at Levi Strauss & Co. for a number of years before joining her husband and becoming co-founder of Majek Boats. Kathryne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Kathryne enjoyed cooking, fishing, bowling, NASCAR, MMA and family gatherings.
Kathryne was preceded in death by her husband John Majek Jr. and her son Jerry Wayne Majek. Left to cherish her memories are: John Majek III (Tricia), Jimmy Majek (Lisa) and Deborah Berry (Kenny) all of Corpus Christi, TX. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, December 5th at 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 6th at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
The Family would like to give Special Thanks to the Staff at Spohn Hospital South and her Caregivers at Garden Estates for their tender touch and caring assistance.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019