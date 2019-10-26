Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Deer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer Obituary
Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer

Calallen - Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer of Calallen, TX passed peacefully at home Wednesday October 23,2019. LaJuan was born January 29, 1959 in Pasadena, TX and graduated from Pasadena High School. She managed apartments, hotels and small businesses.

LaJuan was a wonderful caregiver,free spirit, full of life, enjoyed people and had a very special laugh. She cherished her family and friends especially her son and granddaughter. She was a loving mother, sister, wife, and friend.

She is preceded in death by fatherSydney Curtis Myers and mother Betty Ann Davis, both of Yazoo, Mississippi.

She is survived by husband JefferyLee Deer,her son Raymond Mathew (Bubba Ray) Wilder of West Columbia, TX, granddaughter Mia Mae Crossland of Calallen, TX, brother Jerry Myers,sisters Marlyn (MJ) Myers and Tammy Myers of Sterlington, La, Vickie Myers Leach (Gary Leach) of Cypress, TX, Priscilla Delgado (JJ Delgado) of Wharton, TX, Robin Marsh (TommyMarsh) of Bastrop, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.