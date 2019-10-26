|
Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer
Calallen - Kay LaJuan (Myers) Deer of Calallen, TX passed peacefully at home Wednesday October 23,2019. LaJuan was born January 29, 1959 in Pasadena, TX and graduated from Pasadena High School. She managed apartments, hotels and small businesses.
LaJuan was a wonderful caregiver,free spirit, full of life, enjoyed people and had a very special laugh. She cherished her family and friends especially her son and granddaughter. She was a loving mother, sister, wife, and friend.
She is preceded in death by fatherSydney Curtis Myers and mother Betty Ann Davis, both of Yazoo, Mississippi.
She is survived by husband JefferyLee Deer,her son Raymond Mathew (Bubba Ray) Wilder of West Columbia, TX, granddaughter Mia Mae Crossland of Calallen, TX, brother Jerry Myers,sisters Marlyn (MJ) Myers and Tammy Myers of Sterlington, La, Vickie Myers Leach (Gary Leach) of Cypress, TX, Priscilla Delgado (JJ Delgado) of Wharton, TX, Robin Marsh (TommyMarsh) of Bastrop, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019