|
|
Kay Marie Donovan
Corpus Christi - Kay Marie Donovan, 75, of Corpus Christi, passed away October 18, 2019. She was born May 19, 1944 in Big Spring, Texas to the late Buford "Tiny" Princeton Ledbetter and Henrietta Marie Ledbetter, both of Corpus Christi.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, George Daniel Donovan; son Lee Edward Donovan (Maggie); granddaughter Delaney Marie Donovan; brother Ray Ledbetter (Jan); sisters Ann Mills (Monte) and Jan Nell Butler (Dan); nephews Paul Ledbetter, Brad Ledbetter (Niki) and Jesse Mills; nieces Lisa Ledbetter and Kimberly Mills; great niece Jennifer Mills; great nephew Joshua Mills; as well as numerous cousins, friends and beloved former students.
After graduating Salutatorian at W. B. Ray High School, Kay went on to graduate from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Kay moved to New York to follow her lifelong dream of being a professional ballet dancer and was successful in performing in Canada and New York for multiple ballet companies. From there, Kay transitioned her passion for ballet into becoming a ballet instructor and started the Kay Marie School of Dance in New Jersey. She operated that business until the birth of her son, Lee, when she relocated back to Corpus Christi with her husband and son in 1984. Kay continued to teach ballet and perform with the Corpus Christi Concert Ballet until 2018.
The family will receive visitors Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel in Corpus Christi, with a rosary commencing at 7 p.m. A celebration of Kay's life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019