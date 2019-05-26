Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Kayleen Crawford


1947 - 2019
Kayleen Crawford Obituary
Kayleen Crawford

Sinton - Kayleen Crawford, age 72, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Kay was born in Uvalde, Texas, on May 4, 1947. Kay loved her family and took great pride in being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She continually entertained others around her with her wit and personality. Kay was greatly loved and will be missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her husband, Ray Crawford.

She is survived by her brother, Eddie Jones; her daughters, Alta (Cary) Nunnelly, Tracey (Buddy) Carpenter, and Stacey (Chuck) Scheidt; her grandchildren, Misti, Chrystal, Casey, Gloria, Katrina, Trey, Brady, Kirk, Kayla and Waylon; and five great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no public services.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019
