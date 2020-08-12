1/1
Keane Adrian Evans
Keane Adrian Evans

Keane Adrian Evans 29, Gained his wings in Heaven on the 6th of August 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 13, 1990, and is survived by his loving wife Koko Evans, and his children Kaedrian A. Evans, Kaedyn A. Evans, and Quinn A. Evans. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, husband and best friend. He is loved and will be missed immensely by his children, wife, friends and family. Until we meet again my King.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

