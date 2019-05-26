|
Keith D. Giles
Corpus Christi - Keith D. Giles peacefully passed away the morning of May 10, 2019 with family by his side. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Giles, his mother Shirley Giles, and his first wife Debbie Giles. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Hensiek and her husband Troy Hensiek, his son Justin Giles, and his brother Randy Giles and his wife Noella Giles.
Keith grew up in Corpus Christi, Tx where he raised his 2 children as well. His passion for life included hunting, fishing, and all types of water sport activities. He was a great man and touched the lives of many with his wisdom and understanding along his journey.
A Celebration of Life will be held to honor him Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6pm at the Briscoe King Pavilion near Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019