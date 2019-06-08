Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Corpus Christi - Keith Wilson, 87, passed away on June 3, 2019 she was born on June 7, 1931 to Earl Albert VanBever and Alice Keith (Gloster) VanBever in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She was raised in Carlisle, Kentucky and graduated from Carlisle High School in 1955.

Keith married her husband, William Earl Wilson of 60 years in October 1958. Keith was a loving wife, mother and sister who enjoyed her family and friends, scrapbooking her adventures and loved to travel and see new places.

Keith will always be remembered for her love of laughter, sense of adventure, devotion to family, her beautiful spirit and smile.

Keith is preceded in death by her husband William Earl Wilson and daughter Karen Wilson Brumbaugh. Left to cherish her memories are her two sons: William James Wilson and Glen Earl Wilson both of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter-in-law: Rebecca Roxanne Wilson of Corpus Christi, TX; two sisters: Emily Cronin of Louisville, Kentucky and Ann Clinkenbeard of Cynthiana, Kentucky; 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 8, 2019
