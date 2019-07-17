Resources
Corpus Christi - Kendra Cheron Demers, age 48, passed away on July 8, 2019.

She was born on October 13, 1970 in Austin to Ken and Phyllis Demers.

Cooking was her specialty and she was a romantic at heart and loved novels.

At the time of her death she was employed with Haeber Roofing .

She was preceded in death by her mother Phyllis Allen, grandparents Cecil and Cleo Allen and Henry and Margaret Demers.

Survivors include her father Kenneth (Sheri) Demers, sister Tiffany (Mitch) Sonnier , brother Gary (Seneca) Bivens, niece Sierra Soliz (fiancée- Kyle), nephews Ryan Soliz, Logan Bivens and numerous extended family, friends and her beloved cats Georgie and Tulip.

A private Memorial Service will be held and at Kendra's request a blooming tree will be planted at Seaside Cemetery in the Allen Family section by her aunt Twinkle Adams, cousins- Cecil Glen (Kerrie) Allen, Danny (Jennifer) Adams, Jr., Jenny (Chris) Grapentine and their children.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local animal shelters.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019
