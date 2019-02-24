|
|
Kenneth & Rhonda Durham
Corpus Christi, TX
Kenneth Pierson Durham Jr. age 59, and Rhonda Durham age 61, were called home together Feb. 18, 2019. Kenny was born on Aug. 2, 1959 to Kenneth and Diane Durham in Thermopolis, Wy. He was Raised in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from Tuloso Midway in 1978. He also started a 38-year Career at Valero Refinery in the same year. Kenny found undisputable mutual love in Rhonda Durham and in 1983 they married. Rhonda was born June 25, 1957 in Coffeyville, Kansas. Her parents are James and Thelma Sifferd. Rhonda was raised in Oklahoma and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1975. She Attended Northern Oklahoma College '75- '76 Studying Industrial Arts. They had an inseparable 35-year Marriage. They Loved the Lord, they Loved Family and the Community but most of all, they loved each other. He loved Hunting, she loved animals, he loved fishing, she loved gardening, he loved pestering grandkids, she loved hiding candy from him in the freezer for the Grandbabies. Kenneth & Rhonda are survived by her parents James & Thelma; Their Children Esther (Jay) McFall, Andrew (Becki) Lemon, Candice (Bryan) Fluharty, Amie (Justin) Ronk, and Kenneth James (Brittne) Durham. Their Grandchildren Sarah and Matthew McFall; Bryce, Westyn, Ryder, Brynlie Lemon; Brandon, Samuel and Owen Fluharty; Gracie and Jonah Ronk; Kaelynne, James and Lacey Durham. Their Siblings Allen (Martha) Durham; John (Nancy) Durham; Joe (Tristin) Durham; Randy (Lynette) Hilton; Fleta (Bob) Dromgoole; Debbie (David) Schonefeld; Sherrie (Larry) Gaines; Kelly (Jeff) Douglas; Ernestine (John) Newman; Jimmy (Jeanette) Leonard; Jackie Kelley; Lorene Stamper; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and "Adopted Kids"!
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019