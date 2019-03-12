Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Appleton


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Appleton Obituary
Kenneth Appleton

Corpus Christi, TX

Kenneth Appleton, 69, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lula Mae Houston and William Appleton. Kenneth served in the United States Coast Guard from 1969 - 1975 and the Naval Reserve from 1975 - 1981. He received a certificate of Industrial Education in Auto Mechanics from Del Mar College and then worked at NAS Corpus Christi for 20 plus years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Mary Starr Appleton. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Bardwell of Madison, Alabama and Andrea Dysput of Richardson, Texas; granddaughters, Candace Nicole Bardwell and Alyssa Starr Bardwell; and six siblings in Ohio, Rosemary Appleton, Bruce Appleton, Reginald Appleton, Michelle Graves, Lettie McCall, and Debra Long.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now