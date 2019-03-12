|
|
Kenneth Appleton
Corpus Christi, TX
Kenneth Appleton, 69, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lula Mae Houston and William Appleton. Kenneth served in the United States Coast Guard from 1969 - 1975 and the Naval Reserve from 1975 - 1981. He received a certificate of Industrial Education in Auto Mechanics from Del Mar College and then worked at NAS Corpus Christi for 20 plus years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 36 years, Mary Starr Appleton. He is survived by his daughters, Heather Bardwell of Madison, Alabama and Andrea Dysput of Richardson, Texas; granddaughters, Candace Nicole Bardwell and Alyssa Starr Bardwell; and six siblings in Ohio, Rosemary Appleton, Bruce Appleton, Reginald Appleton, Michelle Graves, Lettie McCall, and Debra Long.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 12, 2019