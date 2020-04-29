|
Kenneth David Roseman
Corpus Christi - Kenneth David Roseman passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. He was born on May 10, 1939 to Alvin Jerome Roseman and Edith Freund Roseman in Washington, DC where he spent the early part of his life. After the end of World War II, his father embarked on a career of foreign service; the family lived in multiple locations around the world including Geneva, Switzerland and Athens, Greece. The family moved back Washington, DC in time for Ken to attend high school. He then spent a year in the U.S. Army before attending Oberlin College where he earned his undergraduate degree. During his time in college, he decided to become a rabbi and attended Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio where he was ordained in 1966.
During his long and distinguished career in the rabbinate, Rabbi Roseman served as a member of the faculty at HUC, earning his Ph.D. in American-Jewish history and serving as Acting Dean and Dean for eight years. Between 1974 and 1976, Rabbi Roseman led the Institute for Jewish Life in New York City. In 1976, Rabbi Roseman headed to the pulpit as Rabbi of Temple Beth El in Madison, WI. In 1985, he and his family moved to Dallas, TX where he served as Senior Rabbi of Temple Shalom for seventeen years leading the congregation through unprecedented growth and programmatic richness. In 2002, Rabbi Roseman became the first (and to-date only) Rabbi Emeritus of Temple Shalom. Rabbi Roseman tried to retire, but failed. Instead, he moved to Corpus Christi to accept a position of congregational leadership where he oversaw the merger of Temple Beth El and B'nai Israel Synagogue and led the new Congregation Beth Israel until his second and complete retirement in 2014.
Rabbi Roseman received the Simon Lazarus Prize for Academic Achievement, the Farband Prize in Hebrew and the B'nai Zion Prize in Hebrew from HUC. Oberlin College awarded him the James K. Newton Prize in Far Eastern History and the Life Prize in American History. The Texas Historical Commission awarded him the Parmelee Prize for his book, Lone Stars of David: Jews of Texas. Rabbi Roseman was a prolific author and educator. His award winning Jewish history books for adolescents invite young readers to immerse themselves in history and make decisions that determine the course of their story. His most recent book, Of Tribes and Tribulations, explores twelve common issues raised by religious seekers.
As an innovator in Jewish education, Rabbi Roseman created and recorded a series of YouTube lectures, THE HISTORY OF THE JEWS IN AMERICA. The series begins with the settlement of Jews in Spain during Roman times through to the present-day.
Rabbi Roseman was devoted to intellectual pursuits and encouraged others to expand their knowledge. He initiated Torah study classes at each of the three congregations he served. As a teacher, Rabbi Roseman made history current and approachable for students of diverse backgrounds at SMU and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Rabbi Roseman was truly a lifelong learner. Prior to serving on the board of the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi, he studied modern art to gain a deeper understanding to prepare for his role. After retiring, he enrolled in classes at Texas A&M Corpus Christi where he, a former teacher, became a student.
Rabbi Roseman's influence extended beyond the classroom and congregation. He was active in his communities and served as Co-Chairman of the National Joint Commission on Jewish Education and Chairman of the Committee on Family and Children's Liturgy. As a community activist, he represented Temple Shalom as an officer of the Attending Clergy Association of Presbyterian Hospital and Chairman of the Rabbinical Association of Greater Dallas. In Corpus Christi, he served on the Spohn Foundation board and was involved in Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi in addition to numerous multi-faith organizations.
Among his many accomplishments, Rabbi Roseman is survived by a close and devoted family. He had a long and loving marriage with Helen Hoodin Roseman from 1962, until she passed away in 1995. He and Helen had two children, Allison Roseman Kendrick and Michael Roseman. He then had the good fortune to fall in love a second time and embarked on a wonderful marriage to Phyllis Katz Roseman which brought great joy to his life. Along with Phyllis, he gained two children, Julie Bronstine and Jill Davis, and their families.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Roseman, his sister Janet Roseman Bayless (Jeff), his children Allison (Ken) Kendrick, Michael (Amy) Roseman, Julie (Michael) Bronstine, and Jill (Murray) Davis, and his many grandchildren Alexandra, William, Robert, Henry, Taylor, Samantha, Max, Jake, Ethan, Danny and Grant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the CHRISTUS Spohn Health System Foundation, 600 Elizabeth Street, Suite 605, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 or a . Out of respect for the living and with an abundance of caution, a public memorial service will be scheduled when conditions have improved and friends and family can gather together safely.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020