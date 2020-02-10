Services
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
205 General Cavazos Blvd
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-9394
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
Kenneth Dewayne Kelley


1933 - 2020
Kenneth Dewayne Kelley Obituary
Kenneth Dewayne Kelley, age 86 of Kingsville, TX passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020.

Born in San Antonio, TX on May 12, 1933 to LC and Tommie Gaconnet Kelley.

Ken was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Dempsey Kelley.

Ken is survived by Vivian I. Tobey, his name sake Kenneth D. Tobey (Sheila), Stephen D. Tobey (Tina), Randall M. Tobey (Donna).

A Memorial service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
