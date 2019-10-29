|
|
Kenneth (Ken) (Paw-Paw) Herrin
Kenneth (Ken) (Paw-Paw) Herrin, age 85, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1933 in Hoboken, Georgia to Lillie & Everette J. Herrin, Sr. He was a retired long-haul truck driver and avid NASCAR fan. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice (Granny), his grandson Christopher, his parents and his brothers Carl and Everett, Jr. Ken is survived by his sister Juanita Polk of Yulee, Florida, Daughter Glenda (Louis), Son Tim (Tina), granddaughters Melissa (Trip), Kimberly(Greg), Brandi (Ernest), and grandsons John (Nadia) and Timothy. He had fourteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Guardian funeral home, 5922 Crosstown, C.C. Tx. 78417
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Tx. 78415.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019