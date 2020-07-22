1/1
Kenneth James Erwin
Kenneth James Erwin

Corpus Christi - Kenneth James Erwin, 86, died July 17, 2020, at Brookdale Trinity Towers in Corpus Christi.

He is survived by his son, Jason Emerson Erwin, of San Antonio. He was born in Victoria on October 16, 1933, to William Charles Erwin, Sr., and Elizabeth (Judy) Thieme Erwin. He had one brother, William Charles Erwin, Jr., of Carrollton, Georgia, who predeceased him.

Kenneth received his bachelor's, master's, and doctor of philosophy (PhD) degrees from The University of Texas at Austin and remained a loyal Longhorn football fan all of his life. He loved teaching and was always well liked by his students. During his career he taught English at Victoria High School, Wharton Junior College, and Del Mar College. In addition to teaching, Kenneth loved playing tennis and had spirited matches with friends wherever he lived.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I knew Dr Erwin for many years when I worked with Dr. CASAS. He was always very kind towards me and always smiling. He was very proud about playing tennis and staying fit. My condolences !! Bennie,CMA
Benita cantu
Friend
