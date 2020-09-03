Kenneth Miller Rand III
Corpus Christi - Kenneth Miller Rand III, age 53, passed away August 31, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1966 to Kenneth Miller Rand Jr. and Eleanor Charlette Slafka in Houston, Texas. He served in United States Air Force from March 5, 1986 until January 31, 1990 as Information Technology Specialist.
He married his wife Leah on April 5, 2014. Ken owned Cloud to Market, LLC. Ken was a loving husband, step-father, and grandfather. Ken enjoyed participation in sailing, sailing boat racing, our little piece of heaven Port Aransas, and he adored his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father. Ken is survived by his wife Leah Smith Rand, stepsons Christopher Tiner, Jr. (Corpus Christi) and Stephen Kyle Tiner and his spouse Jessica (San Antonio), and his seven amazing grandchildren. Additionally, Ken is mourned by his in-law family: parents William and Patricia Smith (College Station), and siblings Scott and Helen Smith (Carrollton) and Angela and Kevin Geurts (Sugar Land), as well as, a host of friends.
He will always be remembered for his love, laughter, sense of adventure, devotion to his family and that amazing smile that lit up any room. A celebration of his life will be held on a Port Aransas beach at later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to a charity of your choice
.