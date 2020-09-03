1/1
Kenneth Miller Rand Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Miller Rand III

Corpus Christi - Kenneth Miller Rand III, age 53, passed away August 31, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1966 to Kenneth Miller Rand Jr. and Eleanor Charlette Slafka in Houston, Texas. He served in United States Air Force from March 5, 1986 until January 31, 1990 as Information Technology Specialist.

He married his wife Leah on April 5, 2014. Ken owned Cloud to Market, LLC. Ken was a loving husband, step-father, and grandfather. Ken enjoyed participation in sailing, sailing boat racing, our little piece of heaven Port Aransas, and he adored his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father. Ken is survived by his wife Leah Smith Rand, stepsons Christopher Tiner, Jr. (Corpus Christi) and Stephen Kyle Tiner and his spouse Jessica (San Antonio), and his seven amazing grandchildren. Additionally, Ken is mourned by his in-law family: parents William and Patricia Smith (College Station), and siblings Scott and Helen Smith (Carrollton) and Angela and Kevin Geurts (Sugar Land), as well as, a host of friends.

He will always be remembered for his love, laughter, sense of adventure, devotion to his family and that amazing smile that lit up any room. A celebration of his life will be held on a Port Aransas beach at later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to a charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved