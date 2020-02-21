Services
Kenneth Milton "Ken" Gibson


1926 - 2020
Kenneth Milton "Ken" Gibson Obituary
Kenneth Milton Gibson (Ken)

Kingsville - Kenneth Milton Gibson (Ken), 93, from Kingsville Texas passed away February 18, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Ken was born in Augusta, KS to Leo and Stella Gibson on September 15, 1926.

He graduated High School in Mclean, TX in 1944. He joined the US Air Force from 1947-1952 He later went on to earn a bachelor's degree in accounting from Texas Tech and then a master's degree from LSU. He worked as a college professor for Texas A&I and Texas A&M Kingsville for 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son Timothy.

Kenneth is survived by his son; Timothy A. Gibson and fiancé (Liza Trevino) of Kingsville, Texas, nephews; Robert Gibson Jr. and Chris R. Gibson, and his niece; Sandy Smeby.

Visitation will be held on February 24, 2020 at 9:00 - 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service from 10:00 - 11:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Kingsville, Texas.

Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
