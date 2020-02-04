Services
Seguin - Kenneth Paul Stewart, 84 passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was a longtime resident of Portland, Texas prior to moving to Seguin, Texas to be closer to his family. He and his wife Elayne were former members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Portland prior to their move to Seguin. There, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Kenneth graduated from William Adams High School in Alice and from Texas A&I University in Kingsville. Kenneth retired as a District Engineer from M-I Drilling Fluids in Corpus Christi.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elayne (Valenta) and his three children, Wayne (Marla) Stewart, Karen (Henry) Hufham and Amy (Matt) Dotin. He was a beloved "Papaw" to Allison (John) Ellis, Ashley (Jack) Nohavitza, Lauren Hufham, Matthew (Chelsea) Hufham, William Dotin, John Dotin, and Eleanor Dotin and six great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents P.E. (Buster) & Viola Stewart.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Portland. Arrangements have been made under the guidance and direction of Limbaugh Funeral Home.
