Kenneth R. E. Mowles Sr.
Aransas Pass - Kenneth R. E. Mowles Sr., U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, passed away on May 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX at the age of 81. Kenneth was born on May 11, 1937 in Yukon, OK to Garland and Opal Mowles.
Mr. Mowles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years Gwendolyn Gist Mowles; two sons, Kenneth Jr. , Rusty Pool ,and his grandson Ronald Pool.
He is survived by his partner Carol Truelove Driver; his daughter, daughter Karolynne(George Vogel Jr.) of Rockport, TX; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Kenneth and Gwen lived in Texas City, TX where they owned Mowles Bait Camp along with several shrimp boats till 1990 when they moved to Ingleside On The Bay, TX. Kenneth came back to the Aransas Pass, TX area to be a towboat captain for Brown water marine.
Funeral Chapel Ceremony with Military Honors, provided by the Marine Corps League Detachment 430, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home of Aransas Pass, TX.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, TX, located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510.
