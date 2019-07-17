Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Interment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
1930 - 2019
Kenneth Talley Obituary
Corpus Christi - Kenneth Talley, age 88, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away July 14, 2019.

He was born on September 8, 1930 in Corpus Christi, Texas to James Marvin Talley and Verga Vereen Oakes Talley.

Kenneth was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army and served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Medal. Kenneth was a Master Mason in the Grand Lodge of Texas, A.F.& A.M. and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a brother, Malcolm Jeryl (Diane) Talley of Victoria, Texas; his sister, Mary Talley Forister of Houston, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rebeka Rochte of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery at 3:30 P.M.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 17, 2019
