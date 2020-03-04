Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Kevin Glenn McCarty


1967 - 2020
Corpus Christi - It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my son, Kevin, on December 25, 2019.

Kevin was born in Corpus Christi on June 15, 1967.

Kevin graduated from King High School, attended Del Mar College, and was a member of the Emmaus Community Walk #1077. He lived here most of his life, in Luling for a short while, and had an adventure living in California for a few years! He had a huge smile for everyone all the time! He loved to make his family and friends laugh with his quirky sense of humor and stories about Trump, shape shifters, lizard people, etc.! Kevin deeply loved his family and friends and we all loved him! He is sorely missed. I know Kevin's journey continues and I'll see him in Heaven!

Kevin is survived by his mom, Laura Freudiger; dad, Patrick McCarty, Jr.; brother, Kyle McCarty; S.mom, Treva McCarty; S.sister, Georgia Cherney; niece, Chelsea McCarty; nephew, Dylan McCarty; S.niece, Ashlynn Freudiger; S.nephew, Castin Freudiger; cat, Whiskey; BFF, Lauren Markel Goldsworthy and her pug, Bo; and lots of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
