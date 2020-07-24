Kevin Louis MitchellCorpus Christi - Kevin Louis Mitchell, of Corpus Christi, Texas, left this world far too soon on July 20, 2020, at the young age of 37 years old.Born on August 12, 1982, he was the youngest son of Richard and Jeri Mitchell. Kevin was born and raised in Corpus Christi, where he attended Richard King High School.Kevin was born with a wild heart and a sensitive soul. He will always be remembered for his comedic personality, disarming good looks (he would want us to include this) and generous spirit. Kevin loved everyone and strived to be the life of the party. He had a passion for music and dreamed of one day becoming a famous comedian. In spite of his internal battles, he was rarely caught without a charming ear-to-ear dimpled grin. He was the kind of person who loved too much, cared too much, and hurt too much, which was both a blessing and a curse. Kevin's kind character and foolery will be missed by so many who knew and loved him.Kevin leaves behind a son, Brayden, whom he loved and missed more than life itself. He will be greatly missed by many, including his parents, Richard and Jeri Mitchell; his brothers, Robert (Heather) and Kelly Mitchell; and his sister Katie (Wes) McKinney. He is also survived by his Mamaw, Rae Jean Sims, who he cherished dearly; his aunts, Janice Mitchell, Patty Pletcher and Janice Giggleman; his cousins, Ben Sims, David Sims, and Jillian Giggleman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who he adored.He was preceded in death by his beloved Nana and Papaw, Elsie and John Mitchell; and his favorite uncle Alf, Alan Reed Sims.Services will not be held at this time due to the current pandemic, but a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family believes Kevin would wish for us all to do a random act of kindness toward someone in need in his memory.