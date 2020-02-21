|
Kiel Corbin Graves
Corpus Christi - Kiel Corbin Graves, age 30, passed away February 19, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1989 to Connie Graves DuBose and Mark Riewe in Corpus Christi, TX. He attended Parkdale Baptist Elementary School, Gregory Portland Junior High School, Cuero High School and Flour Bluff High School. He graduated in 2007. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, cousin and friend. Kiel was a part of the marching band and played the French and Flugal Horn. He enjoyed skateboarding and most recently shared joy by posting memes. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, soft heart, strong work ethic and unique sense of humor.
Kiel is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Clyde and Francis Brogan; his grandparents, Ray and Linda DuBose and Eddie Dunn.
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Connie Graves DuBose and Atlee Dubose; his father, Mark Riewe; his brothers, Cody and Ross DuBose; his grandmother, Patty Dunn; his grandparents, Roy and Cynthia Riewe; his Aunt, Georgia Norris; his Uncle, Ken and Aunt Brenda Martin; Uncle Kurt and Aunt Rachel Riewe; his cousins, Annabelle & Lily Martin, Jordan, Jake and Austin Riewe and countless other family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church Chapel on Shoreline Drive, Corpus Christi TX at 1:00 on Monday February 24, 2020. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wenholz House http://ccsafeplace.org/donate/
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020