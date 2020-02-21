Resources
Kimberly Jan Hart Obituary
Corpus Christi - Kimberly Jan Hart, age 52, earned her Angel Wings on February 17, 2020 after her battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. Hart III and Letrell and Tari Miller. She is survived by her son Dain Hart; husband Kendall Beare; stepchildren Brittany Beare, Mitchell Pinkard; Loving stepmother Ruth Hart; siblings Kelli (James) Buhidar, Brandy Miller (James Williams), Susan Roberts, Richard (Lydia) Miller, Beth (Eddie) Sparpaglione and Brant (Leigh Ann) Hart. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family near and far.

Kim had one of the most captivating smiles and had a true "can do" anything attitude as well as a great love for her family. Her family could not be more proud of her fight and journey. She faced it head on and never gave up hope.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Following the service the family is gathering at B&J's Pizza, 6662 S. Staples for anyone that wishes to join.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
