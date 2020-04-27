|
|
Kimberly K. Vegh
Corpus Christi - Kimberly Vegh, age 59, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1960 to Patricia and Otto McCloud in Moline, Illinois. She attended Flour Bluff High School.
Kim married Jeff Vegh, her soulmate of 40 years on February 2, 1980. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and mentor. She taught us that we can be strong and loving at the same time. She touched so many people with her guidance, laughter and optimism. She enjoyed being with her friends and family and spoiling her grandchildren. She also had a love for the Denver Broncos, NASCAR racing and her two dachshunds.
Kim was loyal to her friends and co-workers at 7-11, Circle K and Stripes. She excelled in her profession as a retail manager. She took pride in her work and saw the potential in everything and everyone.
Left to cherish Kim's memories are her husband Jeff, daughter Cori, son Jeffrey, daughter in law Ana, granddaughter Juliana, grandson Joshua, father Otto, mother Patricia, sister Brenda, brothers Wendall and Ernie; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Corpus Christi TX. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS or cancer related charities would be appreciated.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020