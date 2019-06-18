|
|
Laddie Mokry
Corpus Christi - Laddie Mokry, 89, was called to heaven June 13, 2019. Born in Granger, Texas he was a resident of Corpus Christi since the age of 17. He took great pride in his Czech heritage, his Catholic faith and his service in the Army 82nd Air-Bourne Division. He served for many as an usher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. He loved being together with all of his family and friends. He had a giving and kind heart. He was proud of his wife Hilda (deceased), daughter, Virginia, son in law, Jack, and three grandchildren, Will (Kim), Mandy (Frank) and Valerie.
Siblings preceded in death are Georgia Cantrell, Lillian Magown, Jerry Mokry, Tillie Mokry, and Bernadette Mokry. Surviving siblings: George Mokry, Mary Kadlubar, and Alvis Mokry.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78414. with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday June 21,2019 at Ss Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78415. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas.
In lieu of flowers Mass cards are welcome and donation to veterans assist programs of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 18, 2019