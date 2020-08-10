Lamarr Rivera
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lamarr Rivera, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to those whose lives she touched, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She left us after a brief illness at the age of 85.
Born on April 29, 1935 to the late Ismael and Cruz Saenz, Lamarr was born and raised in Alice, Texas. She graduated from William Adams High School before attending Del Mar College in Corpus Christi. Soon, she met Juan Rivera, her loving husband, and went on to share 58 exceptional years of life with him in Corpus Christi and later, Alice.
Lamarr lived a full life as a devoted wife, loving mother, and exceptional homemaker. She had many interests including reading cookbooks and novels, trying new foods, and interior design. She also had a strong faith in God and was involved in many spiritual activities over the years as a Jehovah's Witness. She dedicated much of her life exploring God and spreading His message.
Spending time with family was Lamarr's passion and delight. She dedicated herself to providing a loving environment, delicious meals, and lively conversation to those that she loved. She enjoyed hosting and entertaining her family, her congregation, and opened her home for over twenty years to visiting ministers. She enjoyed her time with these guests and made many lifelong friends this way.
Lamarr is survived by her husband, Juan C. Rivera, two children, Monica Rivera Roffol and John Charles Rivera, and a sister, Esperanza "Nena" Ibanez. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother, Ismael Saenz Jr., and two sisters, Aurora Smithwick and Blanca Clark, Lamarr will be dearly missed and remain forever in our hearts.
Lamarr requested a private burial and funeral. Condolences may be expressed through Legacy.com
