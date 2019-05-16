Services
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Vigil
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Restoration Fellowship Church
4450 Yolanda Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Restoration Fellowship Church
4450 Yolanda Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary First Baptist Church
2906 Carver Drive
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi - LaMonica Yvette Grant, 47, of Corpus Christi, Texas traded Earthly Cares for a Heavenly Reward on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Quiet Time Will Be on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Restoration Fellowship Church-4450 Yolanda Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas; from

6 O'clock til 8 O'clock. A Wake will be held that same evening at 7PM.

We will pause to remember Her Life of Saturday, May 18, 2019; at 11AM at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.

Burial will follow on Monday, May 20, 2019 in The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest or ordered at theplacetorememberlife.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 16, 2019
