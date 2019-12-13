|
LaQuita Risinger
Corpus Christi - Our mom, LaQuita Mae Bowden Wicke Risinger, age 85, finished her earthly stay on December 11, 2019. "WITH MY JESUS," she would always say. She was born on March 9, 1934 to Bill and Vergie Bowden in Agua Dulce. She married Harold Wicke, her high school sweetheart in 1953, and they had four children, Pam, Tracy, Lisa, and Scott, who they raised in Alice, TX. She married her second husband, Dan Risinger, in 1976, and they were married until his death in 2003.
LaQuita dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and any other child she made contact with. Sacrificial love was what she taught. She enjoyed being a seamstress and practicing needle work, cross stitch, and crocheting. She served faithfully in the Wesley United Methodist Church.
LaQuita is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Wanna Keith, and husband, Albert Dan Risinger. She is survived by her children, Pamela Waltrip (Wayne), Tracy Wicke, Lisa Wicke, and Scott Wicke (Stephanie); grandchildren, Nathan and Sarita, Chris and Samantha, Shayne and Alison, Tara McAllister, Jessica and Grady Cobb, Meagan and Nathan Reiniger, Loren and Lauren Wicke and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Nathan Waltrip, Christopher Waltrip, Shayne Waltrip, Nathan Reiniger, Loren Wicke, and Emma Krum.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019