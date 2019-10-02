Services
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
(361) 526-4334
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
Larry C. Gipson

Larry C. Gipson Obituary
Larry C. Gipson

Corpus Christi - Larry C. Gipson, age 70 a resident of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on Sept 25, 2019. His parents are the late Clyde C. Gipson and Ora Lee Jones of Refugio. HTC E7 Larry C, Gipson retired from the US Navy in Jan 2000 having served his country for more than 27 years. He is survived by his wifeNelia (Camo) Gipson, Corpus Christi, TX, mother Ora Jones, Siblings: Ronnie Gipson and Janice Gipson-Jennings of College Station, TX, Genice Gipson, Denise Randle, and Luella Gipson-Torres of Refugio, TX.God-child, Molly A. Libowski. Services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel - REFUGIO at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be Monday, October 7, 2019, Coastal Bend State Cemetery-Corpus Christi at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Kidney Foundation or . Funeral service entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, 402 South Alamo St., Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
