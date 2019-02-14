|
Larry Don Hall
Port Aransas, TX
Larry Don Hall, 67, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at his home in Port Aransas, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1951 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to John Wiley & Genimae Cagle Hall.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Dottie Lane; sons, Bryan Hall (Laura) and Phillip Sechler; daughter, Mary Knape (Marty); brother, Jimmy Hall; grandchildren, Jonathan Hall, Justin Hall, Lauren Hall, Griffin Knape, Anna Knape and many dear friends.
Larry was born and raised in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Pine Bluff High School and Arkansas State University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He then worked for Southwestern Bell in the Network Engineering Department. After his retirement from Southwestern Bell, Larry moved to Port Aransas, Texas and joined the Port Aransas Realty team as a Realtor for the past 15 years.
Larry was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved to work out and enjoyed listening to music from many different genres and eras. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining his boat captain license. He enjoyed telling his family and friends of his adventures at sea. Larry was a member of the Cache River Sporting Club and a dedicated card carrying member of the Hula Hut Social Club. He lived life to the fullest every single day and was a warm, loving and caring family man. Larry will be dearly missed by his family and friends but it brings us all comfort to know that he is at peace and with his Lord.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity by the Sea Church in Port Aransas. There will be a visitation immediately following the service and then a closing ceremony at the gulf. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Floral arrangements may be sent to the church. Donations can be made in Larry's name to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 14, 2019