Larry Dreyer
Corpus Christi - Charles Larry Dreyer, 74, passed away August 25, 2019 after losing a courageous battle to cancer. Larry was blessed with a large, loving family and they surrounded him with that love until he entered into God's loving arms. He lived in Corpus Christi his entire life. He attended Crossley Elementary in Hillcrest and played Little League and Pony League on westside teams. Larry was a happy-go-lucky kid who mowed yards and graded eggs for his spending money. When the crosstown freeway took the family's home, they moved to Saxet Heights where he met his future wife, Judy, in the 9th grade. Larry lettered in baseball at both Driscoll Jr. high and Roy Miller High School, graduating in 1963. He was proud to be from the the "west side" and believed in "once a Buc". He went on to Del Mar, graduating from their technical training school. He then went to work for Southwestern Bell, starting out first in the line crew, then moving to the toll office. He later transferred to AT&T. He was selected to attend AT&T's advanced training schools. Upon completion of those schools he received security clearance to install and maintain the Federal Government computer systems along the S.Tx-Mex. border. He worked at that position until his retirement. After retiring from A.T. & T, he went to work for Koch (Flint Hills) Refinery as their "Telephone Man", working there for years until his 2nd retirement. Larry loved to work and everyone he worked with. He exemplified neatness in his work and his personal appearance. He served six years in the U.S. Army National Guard, attaining the rank of E-6. Larry's volunteerism included serving over 40 years on the Board of Directors of Members 1st (Telco) Credit Union, all his daughter's and grandchildren's sports activities, 4-H activities and Board of Trustees for Grace United Methodist Church. After his retirements, Larry poured all his energy into his ranch, building a beautiful home and raising cattle.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Mildred Dreyer; brother, Gus and infant daughter, Jessica.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; brother, Raymond (Moggie); sister, Brenda Stephens; daughter, Ginger; granddaughter, Leslie; grandson, Dylan; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friends.
Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted in the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 29, 2019 with Reverend Mark Porterfield officiating. Burial will be at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the .
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019