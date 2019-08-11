|
Larry (Mac) McFarland
Corpus Christi - On August 8, 2019 Larry (Mac) McFarland was called home to be with our Lord at the age of 63. He was surrounded by his loving wife and sons.
Larry was born November 1, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Bennie Lee McFarland and Inez Winkfield McFarland.
He graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio in 1973. He then chose to continue his education attending Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas while playing college football for the university on a full scholarship. During his tenure they earned three national championships and many individual awards. As a whole, the team was inducted into the hall of fame with Larry McFarland as an offensive tackle and elected team captain. He proudly graduated from Texas A&I University. Although not completed, he was working on obtaining his Master's Degree in Education.
Early on in his career he was as a coach at Molina Jr. High School for West Oso I.S.D. and then briefly coached at Moody High School in the late 1970's. In 1986 he married his soulmate, Anita, together they would forge many beautiful bonds and memories that will last a lifetime.
He spent the rest of his career in the oil and gas industry totaling over 30 years working for Duke Energy in Bishop, Texas previously known as Champlin Petroleum.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. The legacy of Larry's kind spirit, passion for sports, and zest for life will live on through those who loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, grandmother, son Nicholas; grandson Joseph, Jr.; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Larry leaves behind to cherish these memories, his wife of 33 years Anita McFarland; sons: James and Joseph McFarland; grandchildren: Ryan, Alexis, Angeli, Sean, Matthew and McKenzie; sisters: Bennie Lee Tyler and Shirley Harvey (Rev. John); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to Mr. Ed Marshall and his family for their overwhelming assistance. Without hesitation they helped Larry with caring for our home and all the things he couldn't do.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a Chapel Service to begin at 12:15 p.m. at Guardian Funeral Home 5922 Crosstown (S.H. 286 Access Rd.)
Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park 4357 Ocean Dr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019