Wimberley - Larry Musselwhite of Wimberley, Texas went to his final resting place on March 27, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Mississippi to Vergia Mae and John Musselwhite who preceded him in death along with our youngest daughter, Lori Gosnell. Larry was proud to have played football for the Nederland Bulldog State Championship team coached by "Bum" Phillips. He retired from the Sherwin Williams Company with 37 years of service and was a member of the Wimberley Church of Christ. He enjoyed his grandson, hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking. Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; daughter, Lisa Musselwhite, of Tucson; grandson, Strummer, and son-in-law, Darin Gosnell, of Wimberley. Entombment was Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . A memorial service will be held at the Wimberley Church of Christ at a later date. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
