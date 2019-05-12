Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Larry Richard Schroeder


Larry Richard Schroeder

Tynan - August 3, 1965 - May 2, 2019

Larry, 53, died in an auto accident while working on May 2, 2019 in Tynan, Texas. Larry was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Eileen and Ronald Schroeder, and spent his childhood in Ferndale, Michigan. Larry had various jobs and attended Wayne State University in Detroit. He entered the Army and was an MP in Korea. Larry married Jennifer McGaffey and became an honorary Texan. His daughter, Erin Grace, was born in 1996, and he joined the AT&T family in 2010. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Richard Schroeder. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; mother, Eileen Schroeder; sisters, Anne Jones (Lawrence) and Lynn Smith; daughter, Erin Martinez (Joseph); grandchildren, Joseph and Gianna; mother-in-law, Kay McGaffey and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MONDAY, MAY 13, 2019

12:00 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

Reverend Kerry Bart, (cousin) will officiate. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via GoFundMe.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221
