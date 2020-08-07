Lauro Q. Garcia, Sr.



Corpus Christi - Lauro Q. Garcia, Sr. passed away on August 4, 2020 at the young age of 61.



He is survived by; devoted wife: Blanca P. Garcia; children: Corina (Oscar), Maria (Alberto), Julian, Lucinda, Lauro (Ruby); grandchildren: Austin, Michael, Elizabeth, Jose, Joel; great-granddaughter: Lilian, mother: Celia Lopez; 11 siblings.



Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wed., August 12, at Guardian Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 7 p.m.



A Chapel Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thur. August 13, at Guardian Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store