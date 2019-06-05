|
|
LaVerne J. Pearce
Corpus Christi - LaVerne Johnson Pearce, 94, of Corpus Christi passed away on June 1, 2019. LaVerne was born on June 28, 1924 in Elgin, TX Bastrop County. She spent most of her early life in Austin, TX before moving to South TX in 1946 and to Corpus Christi in 1950, also had ranching interests in Goliad County.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry W. and Sadie Johnson of Austin, TX; by her first husband, J.M. Pearce of Corpus Christi, TX; by her second husband, Douglas Shilling of Corpus Christi, TX; sister, Edythe Pauline Campbell of Elgin, TX; niece, Carole Jan Cude.
She is survived by her nephew, Ed Campbell of Port Lavaca, TX and her longtime caregiver, Christian Cruz.
She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 5, 2019