Lawrence Leroy Eckerman
Bishop - Lawrence Leroy Eckerman was born on July 24, 1944 in Robstown, TX to Leroy H. and Mary A. Eckerman and passed away on March 29, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Bishop, TX but moved to Lovington two and a half years ago to be closer to his family. Lawrence attended Bishop Public Schools where he was very active in 4-H, showing his animals at the Nueces County Fair and San Antonio Stock Show. He won many trophies and ribbons with his animals. He also became a Yorkshire Breeder and sold his stock around the area. He was a farmer all of his life until he retired. He liked planting tomatoes in his garden and was proud of his beautiful yard. He enjoyed driving along the turn rows to look at the crops in the fields. Lawrence liked teasing people and fishing and eating fresh shrimp and fish from the Gulf. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving him is one sister: Joyce (Randy) Gandy of Lovington, NM; one nephew: Scotty (Rebecca) Gandy of Lovington, NM; one niece: Shanna (Jeff) Lara of Roswell, NM; four great-nephews: Kyle and Tanner Gandy of Lovington, NM, Joshua Gandy of Provo, Utah and Trent Lara of Albuquerque, NM; one great-niece: Allie (Evin) Etier of Hobbs, NM; one great-great-niece: Avaleigh Grace Etier of Hobbs. Lawrence was lovingly called "Unky" by all of his nieces and nephews and he will truly be missed by his family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 18, 2019