|
|
Layne Reed Giddens
Corpus Christi - Layne Reed Giddens a beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend left this world to join his family in Heaven on Monday July 29, 2019, after 55 years of chasing adventure and a valiant fight with cancer. He was born on November 5th, 1963 to Leslie and Frances Giddens, who raised him in the Port Aransas/Corpus Christi area where he enjoyed his life in the sun on the coast.
Layne is preceded in death by his mother and father Frances Quinn Giddens and Leslie W. Giddens Jr., as well as both of his brothers, Leslie Lawrence "Larry" Giddens and Michael Quinn Giddens.
From the time he was young, Layne always embraced life head on. You could find him out on the water surfing, looking for shark's teeth, or riding his Sea-Doo faster than he should have- and always bringing a friend to share in the fun. Layne's adventurous spirit in childhood followed him into adulthood where his 1966 Corvette and 2006 GTO took up most of his time. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor and unmatched love of a good time. Layne will most importantly be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, and compassion for those around him. Death is not the opposite of life, but a part of it. We all die, but few of us live it to the fullest as Layne did. He will be missed by his diverse group of friends who cherish his memory and zest for life.
You are invited to join us for a Memorial Service held at The Church of the Good Shepherd on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10am, followed by a reception to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd or the cancer foundation of your choice.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 4, 2019