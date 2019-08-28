Services
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew MBC
1101 Waco St.
View Map
Le Awna V. Coleman

Le Awna V. Coleman Obituary
Le Awna V. Coleman

- - Le Awna entered into a peaceful eternal rest on August 17, 2019 at her home. She was 33, a proud graduate of West Oso High School in year 2004. Le Awna leaves great memories with her father; Boyd Gene Coleman, mother; Joan C. Coleman, 3 brothers; Michael (Sabrina), Damian, both of Corpus Christi, Edric (Ruby) of Austin, Texas, 2 Sisters; Michelle (Keith) of College Station and Patricia of Corpus Christi, Tx, and many more relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday Aug. 30, 2019 @ Unity Chapel Funeral Home 1207 Sam Rankin from 5-7 P.M. Funeral Services will be on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 @ 11 A.M. @ St. Matthew MBC 1101 Waco St.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
