|
|
Le Awna V. Coleman
- - Le Awna entered into a peaceful eternal rest on August 17, 2019 at her home. She was 33, a proud graduate of West Oso High School in year 2004. Le Awna leaves great memories with her father; Boyd Gene Coleman, mother; Joan C. Coleman, 3 brothers; Michael (Sabrina), Damian, both of Corpus Christi, Edric (Ruby) of Austin, Texas, 2 Sisters; Michelle (Keith) of College Station and Patricia of Corpus Christi, Tx, and many more relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday Aug. 30, 2019 @ Unity Chapel Funeral Home 1207 Sam Rankin from 5-7 P.M. Funeral Services will be on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 @ 11 A.M. @ St. Matthew MBC 1101 Waco St.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 28, 2019