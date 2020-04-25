|
|
Lena Faye Gent Adams
Corpus Christi - Lena Faye Gent Adams passed peacefully from natural causes in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She lived a long, vibrant life to the age of 89.
Lena Faye was born in Sweetwater, Texas to James A. Gent and Lena I. Henderson Gent on August 11, 1930. As a young girl, her family moved to Corpus Christi in 1941. Lena Faye graduated from Corpus Christi High School. After graduation she attended Del Mar College.
It was in Corpus Christi where she met the love of her life, Frank S. Adams, whom she married on September 10, 1948. Lena Faye devoted her life to her family as the wife of Frank and the mother to Larry James Adams and Sandra Joyce Adams.
Lena Faye was a devoted and longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Lena Faye was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Audra Mae Gent Mioducki and husband, Frank S. Adams (1927-2009). Left to cherish her memories are her children, Larry James Adams of Corpus Christi and Sandra Joyce Adams of Rockwall, TX, her four grandsons, Steven Craig Adams of Round Rock, TX, David Patrick (Staci) Adams of McKinney, TX, Alan Thomas (Jessica) Adams of Mendham, NJ and Jack Trent Adams of Corpus Christi, TX, four great grandchildren, Carter James Adams, Ellie Kate Adams, Sidney Marin Adams and Alexis Lea Adams.
All who knew Lena Faye will miss her sense of decorum, pride in her Texas heritage and love for her family.
Mrs. Adams will be laid to rest at a private graveside service and will be honored at a public celebratory memorial service at a later date.
Sandra would like to say thank you to the many caregivers who have helped take care of mom throughout the last ten years. A special thank you to Janie Puentes and her entire family for all the love and care they gave to mom during her final days.
In honor of Lena Faye, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church (3026 Staples Corpus Christi, TX 78404).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020