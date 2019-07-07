|
Lena Ruth Reagan Lawton
Corpus Christi - Lena Ruth Reagan Lawton peacefully passed away on July 4th, 2019. Ruth was born on September 14th, 1926, in Robstown, Texas. She was a loved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ruth was born and raised in Robstown on a farm owned by her parents Harvey Barnett Reagan and Georgia Ainsley Reagan, who preceded her in death. She married Donald Alvin Lawton in 1944 and were married for 49 years before his death in 1993. Ruth met Don in Kingsville after his service in the Navy and they worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad for many years. In the mid1960s the family moved to Calallen and she became a realtor and co-owner of Annaville Realty with her late brother John H. Reagan. Later she formed Cenizo Realty in Mathis, Texas. Upon retirement, Ruth and Don bought a motor home and travelled extensively across the U.S. She loved to be with her family, especially her grandchildren, and to fish. She could spend hours sitting fishing at either a lake, a river, or the Laguna Madre. She regaled her children and friends with many happy and interesting stories of her childhood and her parents. Besides her family, her next great love was Boston Terriers, of which she had many during her long life. Ruth and Don had two daughters, Georgia Helen Lawton (deceased) and Vickey Lawton Paschal (Joe) and a son Charles "Chuck" Barnett Lawton. She had three grandchildren, Dr. Helen Alice Philips (Chad), Robert Reagan Paschal (Nancy), and Kelsey Marie Newcomb (Troy). and one great-grandchild Matthew Carson Philips.
Visitation will be held Tuesday July 9th, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park at 11:30 am. Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 7, 2019