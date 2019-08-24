Resources
Lenora Ann Kirkham


1927 - 2019
Lenora Ann Kirkham Obituary
Lenora Ann Kirkham

Corpus Christi - Lenora Ann Kirkham, age 92, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1927 to Howard and Gayzella McNary in Humbolt, IL.

She married her husband of 53 years on June 9, 1951. Lenora was employed by Western Electric and RCA. Lenora was a loving mother, sister, aunt, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother.

Lenora enjoyed participation in cooking, gardening, writing, and reading. She will always be remembered for her devotion to family.

Lenora is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Gayzella (Mills) McNary, her husband Wayne A. Kirkham, her son, John Wayne Kirkham, 3 brothers, Lloyd McNary, Paul McNary, and William McNary, 1 sister, Cynthia Marie Pankey.

Lenora is survived by 1 sister, Goldie Pauline Wilson, 2 daughters, Ramona L. (James L.) Coulter and Kimberly Sue Carnaby, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

There will be a private graveside on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 24, 2019
