Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
the First United Methodist Church
900 S. Shoreline Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Sandia - On Wednesday, 27 November 2019, Leonard Bryan Scott, loving husband and father passed away at age 73 in his home, Sandia, Texas.

Leonard was born 14 June, 1946 in Corpus Christi, Texas to William and Lola (Richey) Scott. On 26 September 1981 he married Cynthia Ann Tidrick and they raised their son, Bryan Scott.

Leonard was a retired Captain from the Corpus Christi Police Department having 36 years of distinguished service.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Cindy, and their son Bryan, his siblings Ed (Elaine) Scott of Utopia, Doug (Judy) Scott of Goliad, Jim Scott of Port Hope, Michigan, Marie (John) Marks of Utopia and Bert (Sarah) Scott of Utopia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, Texas.

Please send memorial donations to the church in memory of Leonard Scott. Condolences may be sent to Cindy Scott at 2802 FM 70, Sandia, Texas 78383.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
