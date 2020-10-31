1/1
Leonard Hester
1948 - 2020
Leonard Hester

Ingleside -

Surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:10 p.m. my sweet sweet Husband and best friend went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on December 24, 1948 to Marie and Ira Hester, who have preceded him in death. After fighting cancer for 10 years he is finally pain free and whole once more.

Leonard had a smile that could light up the room and he never met a stranger. He was a true friend to so many. He spent most of his life in the Oil and Gas Industry where he was a hard and honest worker. He was a good man in heart and soul. He loved his family and enjoyed hosting get togethers when he wasn't on the water. Next to his family, fishing was his other love. Even when the fish weren't biting, he still loved being on the water.

He is survived by his wife Debra Hester, Ingleside; One sister Cleona Powell of California; Two sons, Jamie (Cindy) Enoch of Houston; David (Chrystal) Karstedt of Ingleside; Two daughters, Shanna (Mark) Hester of Burleson; LeAnne Abrego of Channelview; 11 Grand Children and 4 Great Grand Children.

Services will be at Charlie Marshall's in Aransas Pass on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:30 am with burial following at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi at 2:00 pm.

Online condolences can be made at: www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to

Charlie Marshall Funeral Home

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Tx. 78336




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
11:30 AM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
NOV
4
Burial
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
Praying for my Uncle "Nuben" Leonard's Family. I foundly remember Summers in the 70's were fun times in TX. Camping at Port Aransas Beach and one Summer 75 the Cabin by the River, many times include boat rides, fishing and bait traps with Uncle Nuben.
Eileen Butler
Family
